Man breaks into Roca Tavern; someone tries to get into ATM in Firth, sheriff says

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a break-in early Wednesday at Roca Tavern and an attempt to get into an ATM at the First State Bank at Firth.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said at 12:20 a.m. someone caused an estimated $5,000 trying to get into the ATM there without success.
Then, at about 2:50 a.m., an alarm sounded at the Roca Tavern after a man broke in, causing $800 damage, but left without taking anything, he said.
Wagner said they're investigating to see if they are related, or if either could be connected to a daytime residential burglary Tuesday near 40th and Saltillo Road.
In that case, a walk-in door to the attached garage had been kicked in and $1,000 cash, two 9mm handguns and 1,000 rounds of ammunition, gift cards and costume jewelry were taken.
