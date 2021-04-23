 Skip to main content
Man being arrested broke correctional officer's leg, Lincoln police say
A 32-year-old man broke a correctional officer's leg early Thursday in a scuffle during book-in at the county jail, Lincoln police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said police had arrested Luis Corral on warrants after finding him trespassing at a vacant apartment in the 500 block of South 27th Street at around 4:30 a.m.

Luis Corral

Luis Corral

Spilker said at the jail while Corral was putting on jail clothes, a correctional officer saw him take a clear bag out of his pocket and put it in his mouth. When he tried to get him to spit it out, Corral refused and they ended up in a struggle on the floor, she said.

In the scuffle, the officer's leg was broken, sending him to the hospital.

She said Corral ultimately was booked on suspicion of assault on an officer, trespassing and possession of a controlled substance for a meth pipe found with residue in it at the apartment.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News