Man barricaded himself in south Lincoln home when deputies arrived to arrest him, sheriff says
Man barricaded himself in south Lincoln home when deputies arrived to arrest him, sheriff says

Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area of South 42nd Street and Briarpark Drive.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said deputies went there, near the intersection of 40th Street and Old Cheney Road, to arrest a man on a felony warrant and have been there most of the morning after the man barricaded himself inside.

They remained there as of 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for additional updates.

Lancaster County law enforcement logo 2020

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

