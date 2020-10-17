 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man assaulted and robbed while collecting rent money, Lincoln police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Man assaulted and robbed while collecting rent money, Lincoln police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A man was assaulted and robbed Friday evening near 27th and O streets, according to Lincoln police.

The man was attempting to collect rent money from a woman around 5 p.m. The woman said she had the money at her residence, but when the two arrived, a third man, who was wearing a mask and armed with a handgun, assaulted the man and stole his phone, wallet, car keys and some cash.

Police did not give details on the man's injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.

Teen goes to prison for 2018 crash in stolen SUV that killed 14-year-old Lincoln boy
30-year-old Lincoln man pleads not guilty to murder for fatal shooting in alley last May
Judge sends ex-Lincoln pizza driver to prison for sex assault
Former Lincoln child care worker who molested preschoolers gets 100 years

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News