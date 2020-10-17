Man assaulted and robbed while collecting rent money, Lincoln police say

A man was assaulted and robbed Friday evening near 27th and O streets, according to Lincoln police.
The man was attempting to collect rent money from a woman around 5 p.m. The woman said she had the money at her residence, but when the two arrived, a third man, who was wearing a mask and armed with a handgun, assaulted the man and stole his phone, wallet, car keys and some cash.
Police did not give details on the man's injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.
