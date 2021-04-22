 Skip to main content
Man arrested who allegedly made threats at downtown Lincoln bar
Man arrested who allegedly made threats at downtown Lincoln bar

  Updated
A 45-year-old New Mexico man has been arrested and charged in connection with a threat at a downtown Lincoln bar, police say.

Jeremy Sanders

Jeremy Sanders

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to the Old Pub, 420 S. 11th St., at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. A 29-year-old bartender there said a man had come in the back door with a knife in his pocket and came up to the bar pointing a "finger gun" at people threatening to kill them.

The bartender asked the man to leave, and he did.

But Spilker said a woman outside bringing food to a co-worker saw the man, who she said swung a silver knife at her car as she drove away. 

Police found Jeremy Sanders of Albuquerque about a block away and arrested him. Prosecutors charged him Wednesday with terroristic threats and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

