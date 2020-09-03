 Skip to main content
Man arrested in shooting at west Lincoln house
Welter Drive Shooting, 9.2

Lincoln Police officers respond to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of West Welter Drive on Wednesday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Lincoln police arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of shooting a 26-year-old man who showed up at the hospital Wednesday afternoon with wounds to his arm and leg.

Hospital officials called police about 4:30 p.m and shortly thereafter were sent to a home in the 1000 block of West Welter Street, said Officer Erin Spilker. The younger man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Johnny Anderson, 60, one of the residents at the west Lincoln home, told police he was the shooter.

Johnny Anderson

Witnesses said the 26-year-old was causing a disturbance and pulled out what looked like a gun before Anderson shot him, Spilker said. The gun turned out to be a BB gun.

Police found the BB gun and the gun allegedly used by Anderson.

Anderson and the victim live at the home with several of the victim’s family members, Spilker said.

Police arrested Anderson on suspicion of first-degree assault and three firearms offenses.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Husker News