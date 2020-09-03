Man arrested in shooting at west Lincoln house

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of shooting a 26-year-old man who showed up at the hospital Wednesday afternoon with wounds to his arm and leg.

Hospital officials called police about 4:30 p.m and shortly thereafter were sent to a home in the 1000 block of West Welter Street, said Officer Erin Spilker. The younger man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Johnny Anderson, 60, one of the residents at the west Lincoln home, told police he was the shooter.

Witnesses said the 26-year-old was causing a disturbance and pulled out what looked like a gun before Anderson shot him, Spilker said. The gun turned out to be a BB gun.

Police found the BB gun and the gun allegedly used by Anderson.

Anderson and the victim live at the home with several of the victim’s family members, Spilker said.

Police arrested Anderson on suspicion of first-degree assault and three firearms offenses.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.