Man arrested in homicide near Broken Bow, state patrol says

A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening after a standoff with the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team following the killing of his 62-year-old stepmother in rural Custer County.

At about 6:30 p.m. the Custer County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting north of Broken Bow and found 62-year-old Crystal Esch dead at the scene.

Trenton Esch, the suspect, fled to his residence in Broken Bow and stayed there until about 9:40 p.m, when he exited the building voluntarily and was arrested by members of the SWAT team.

Trenton Esch is being held in the Custer County Jail as the state patrol investigates the shooting.

