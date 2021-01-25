Man arrested in connection to Lincoln shooting that wounded 2

A week after two men were shot outside a house party near 10th and A streets, Lincoln police have arrested a 29-year-old man who they say fired the shots.

Christopher Z. Johnson went to jail Friday night on two second-degree assault charges, unlawful discharge of a firearm near a building and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Police got a warrant for his arrest Friday and picked him up that night.

Officer Erin Spilker said around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 17, police were called to the 1300 block of South 10th Street and arrived to find a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh.

A 20-year-old man later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper right thigh from the same incident.

Neither of the injuries were life-threatening.

In court records, police say there had been a disturbance at the party, and Johnson had been escorted out. However, he returned shortly after and continued the disturbance just outside the front door.