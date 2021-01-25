 Skip to main content
Man arrested in connection to Lincoln shooting that wounded 2
A week after two men were shot outside a house party near 10th and A streets, Lincoln police have arrested a 29-year-old man who they say fired the shots.

Christopher Z. Johnson went to jail Friday night on two second-degree assault charges, unlawful discharge of a firearm near a building and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Christopher Z. Johnson

Christopher Z. Johnson

Police got a warrant for his arrest Friday and picked him up that night. 

Officer Erin Spilker said around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 17, police were called to the 1300 block of South 10th Street and arrived to find a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh.

A 20-year-old man later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper right thigh from the same incident.

Neither of the injuries were life-threatening. 

In court records, police say there had been a disturbance at the party, and Johnson had been escorted out. However, he returned shortly after and continued the disturbance just outside the front door. 

Witnesses told police, while on the front yard, Johnson, whom they knew as "Doughboy," continued arguing with other party-goers on the front porch, then allegedly pulled a handgun from his sweatshirt and fired six times toward the home, hitting two men and leaving multiple bullet holes in the front of the house.

The two men struck by gunfire weren't involved in the disturbance but had been standing behind others who were.

Police believe the argument between two men had started over a woman. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

