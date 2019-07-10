Police arrested a 30-year-old Tennessee man Tuesday for allegedly calling in prescriptions for narcotics using the name of a doctor who’d treated him at a local hospital for chest pains.
Stephon Watkins allegedly called the pharmacy at the Russ’s Market at 17th and Washington streets for Phenergan with codeine on Tuesday, said Officer Angela Sands. Phenergan is an anti-nausea medication.
The pharmacist called police because codeine is a controlled substance, which means the prescriptions can’t be called in but must either be written or submitted online, Sands said, and police had already gotten two similar complaints a day earlier involving the drug hydrocodone.
Officers called the doctor, who said he had not prescribed the medications.
They contacted Stephon Waktins in the grocery store parking lot at 6:35 p.m. in a 2019 Chevy Suburban reported stolen from Austin, Texas. He was arrested on suspicion of giving false information to a practitioner for a controlled substance and auto theft.