Man arrested for punching Lincoln Popeye's employee, assaulting two officers, police say

Lincoln police say they arrested a 34-year-old man for assaulting an employee at Popeye's just before noon Friday.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called to the restaurant near 27th and Superior streets, where a 43-year-old man said a man had just come in and started punching him.

The stranger then hit him in the head with a chair, causing an injury that required staples, police said.

He was gone by the time police got there, but police found the suspect a few blocks away.

Bonkiewicz said Corey Francis disobeyed officers’ commands, causing them to use a taser to arrest him. When he was taken into custody, he began spitting on officers and kicking them in their shins and headbutting them.

He said Lincoln Fire and Rescue took him to a hospital for evaluation due to the taser, and while at the hospital, he headbutted another officer. Both officers sustained minor injuries.

Bonkiewicz said Francis ultimately went to jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

