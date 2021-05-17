Man arrested for punching Lincoln Popeye's employee, assaulting two officers, police say

Lincoln police say they arrested a 34-year-old man for assaulting an employee at Popeye's just before noon Friday.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called to the restaurant near 27th and Superior streets, where a 43-year-old man said a man had just come in and started punching him.
The stranger then hit him in the head with a chair, causing an injury that required staples, police said.
He was gone by the time police got there, but police found the suspect a few blocks away.
Bonkiewicz said Corey Francis disobeyed officers’ commands, causing them to use a taser to arrest him. When he was taken into custody, he began spitting on officers and kicking them in their shins and headbutting them.
He said Lincoln Fire and Rescue took him to a hospital for evaluation due to the taser, and while at the hospital, he headbutted another officer. Both officers sustained minor injuries.
Bonkiewicz said Francis ultimately went to jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault on an officer and resisting arrest.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Katelynn Marie Schluter
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Saline CO SO Wilber
KATELYNN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Tereyce E Parker
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TEREYCE is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ban K Pal
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
BAN is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jonathan J Oxlaj-matul
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JONATHAN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 105 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Maurice Meridy
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MAURICE is a 13 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Raydene A Bacon
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|71
|Current Age:
|71
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Aurora PD
RAYDENE is a 71 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Makenzie Rayne Pearson
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
MAKENZIE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Margie Escamilla
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARGIE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Sonia Iris Gonzalez-mendez
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'11
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SONIA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Artavia Monique Smith
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|29
|Current Age:
|29
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|205
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARTAVIA is a 29 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 205 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Randall A Dasher
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|54
|Current Age:
|54
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'06
|Weight:
|300
|Agency:
|Hastings PD
RANDALL is a 54 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'06" tall and weighed 300 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Emmanuela Thomas Ruba
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
EMMANUELA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zakarriyah T Lathan
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZAKARRIYAH is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rebecca T Tut
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
REBECCA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nariiah Desh Graves-gotschallo
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|122
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NARIIAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 122 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Daniel Merle Lechtenberger
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|44
|Current Age:
|44
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|167
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DANIEL is a 44 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 167 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Jacihen Williams
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACIHEN is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mackenzie Marie Fell
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MACKENZIE is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brinae Morree Wax
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRINAE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dario Lance Chavez
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|167
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DARIO is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 167 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jordan Mariegh Wesselhoft
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|112
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JORDAN is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 112 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jennifer N Klevemann
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JENNIFER is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dannaisha Lloyd
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DANNAISHA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mya J Delgado
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Hastings PD
MYA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Andrew Sd Jacobsen
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ANDREW is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
William E Lagrone
|Date Missing:
|05-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|84
|Current Age:
|84
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|245
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WILLIAM is a 84 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 245 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jayeceon C Brown
|Date Missing:
|05-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAYECEON is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Reilly Jean Shakin
|Date Missing:
|05-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Central City PD
REILLY is a 24 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Moo K Shaw Rho
|Date Missing:
|05-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MOO is a 15 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 105 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Braysaun Donald
|Date Missing:
|05-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRAYSAUN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dustin Ray Hardin
|Date Missing:
|05-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DUSTIN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aiyana Janice Decker
|Date Missing:
|05-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AIYANA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tha Dah
|Date Missing:
|05-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
THA is a 15 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
April Marie Gonzalez
|Date Missing:
|05-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'11
|Weight:
|113
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
APRIL is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 113 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mariah Meysenburg
|Date Missing:
|05-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
MARIAH is a 24 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 185 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
McKenna Graves
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MCKENNA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Braxton Rayne Swift
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRAXTON is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zac Frank Shepard
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|183
|Agency:
|Seward CO SO Seward
ZAC is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 183 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Shantazia David
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
SHANTAZIA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Robert Esteban Ramirez-perez
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|126
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ROBERT is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 126 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexis Eschen
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Holdrege PD
ALEXIS is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Black hair and Hazel eyes.
Jonnaya L Ballard
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
JONNAYA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Joseph R Williams
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
JOSEPH is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jozef R McAllister
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Hastings PD
JOZEF is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Dallas Danielle Keffer
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|255
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
DALLAS is a 35 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 255 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Caden Debaun
|Date Missing:
|05-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CADEN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Wah Kpaw Say
|Date Missing:
|05-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WAH is a 15 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Sandra Jose
|Date Missing:
|05-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
SANDRA is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Samuel Anatliy Nelson
|Date Missing:
|05-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|117
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SAMUEL is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 117 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Marion Harris
|Date Missing:
|05-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARION is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Michael Raymond Barth
|Date Missing:
|05-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|25
|Current Age:
|25
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MICHAEL is a 25 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Joseph Chasha-elum Jr Ogba
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSEPH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jose Guillermo Rodriguez
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Faisal Aden Hamza
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|21
|Current Age:
|21
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
FAISAL is a 21 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ajah S Lewis
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AJAH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Rashad Thorpe
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RASHAD is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Quentin Warrior
|Date Missing:
|05-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|11
|Current Age:
|11
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|226
|Agency:
|Chadron PD
QUENTIN is a 11 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 226 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexa Villegas-rojas
|Date Missing:
|05-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|99
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALEXA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 99 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Selena Baker
|Date Missing:
|05-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SELENA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nyamal D Kier
|Date Missing:
|05-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYAMAL is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Korvanta L Hill
|Date Missing:
|05-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KORVANTA is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jesus H Briceno-marin
|Date Missing:
|05-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESUS is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Savannah Pibor
|Date Missing:
|05-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SAVANNAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elizabeth Jenna Shangreaux
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ELIZABETH is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Teriyauna Carter-loyd
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TERIYAUNA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mysti Dawn Montgomery
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|27
|Current Age:
|27
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MYSTI is a 27 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Luis Fernando Orozco
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
LUIS is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mariah Alconini
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MARIAH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Emily Kate Stevens
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|31
|Current Age:
|31
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
EMILY is a 31 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Rosalyn K Bethke
|Date Missing:
|04-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|65
|Current Age:
|65
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|240
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ROSALYN is a 65 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 240 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Pal K Ban
|Date Missing:
|04-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
PAL is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Briana R White Eddy
|Date Missing:
|04-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Unknown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
BRIANA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Unknown eyes.
Katelyn Grace Dawn
|Date Missing:
|04-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KATELYN is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alycia Marie Lamontia
|Date Missing:
|04-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALYCIA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Green eyes.
Kaley M Whetstone
|Date Missing:
|04-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KALEY is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Thania Arroyo
|Date Missing:
|04-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
THANIA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Jamarr Howard
|Date Missing:
|04-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMARR is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ashley Rodriguez
|Date Missing:
|04-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ASHLEY is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Claudia Owens
|Date Missing:
|04-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|215
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CLAUDIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 215 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Edward Shawn Hamilton
|Date Missing:
|04-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|42
|Current Age:
|42
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|225
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
EDWARD is a 42 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 225 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Deniko Ross
|Date Missing:
|04-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|0
|Current Age:
|0
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|2'06
|Weight:
|24
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
DENIKO is a 0 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 2'06" tall and weighed 24 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Destynee Kambrye Stanton
|Date Missing:
|04-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DESTYNEE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Akeyla N Matlock
|Date Missing:
|04-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|235
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
AKEYLA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 235 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alonna Nicole Black
|Date Missing:
|04-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|137
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALONNA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 137 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tim Duane Jr McGhee
|Date Missing:
|04-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TIM is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kali Ann Guerrero
|Date Missing:
|04-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
KALI is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Winnie Lewis
|Date Missing:
|04-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|11
|Current Age:
|11
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|88
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
WINNIE is a 11 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 88 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
David Castro
|Date Missing:
|04-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAVID is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Shaynisha Shelly
|Date Missing:
|04-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHAYNISHA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Michael Channel
|Date Missing:
|04-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Devon Terrell Lamont Shaw
|Date Missing:
|04-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|183
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DEVON is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 183 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
David Alejandro Valquier
|Date Missing:
|04-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAVID is a 28 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Hazem Dafaalla Nasralla Sarmin
|Date Missing:
|04-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HAZEM is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Sara Smith
|Date Missing:
|04-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SARA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Tyjia Keng-ross
|Date Missing:
|04-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
TYJIA is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Klynn Latrice Gilmore
|Date Missing:
|04-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KLYNN is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Shane Leroy Foote
|Date Missing:
|04-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHANE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Patrick Laurence Frank Young
|Date Missing:
|04-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
PATRICK is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Joshua Lance Pfertsh
|Date Missing:
|04-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSHUA is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Alexander Thomas Lorsung
|Date Missing:
|04-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|33
|Current Age:
|33
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|205
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALEXANDER is a 33 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 205 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger