Man arrested for fleeing cops after chase starts in Seward County, ends near Lincoln home

Police arrested a 59-year-old Omaha man early Thursday in connection to a car chase that started in Seward County and ended with a stolen Jeep Cherokee scraping against a house near 11th and Sumner streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said they arrested Alfred Witherspoon shortly after 3 a.m. on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

About an hour earlier, she said, an officer in northwest Lincoln noticed a white Jeep Cherokee at U.S. 34 and Fletcher Avenue without its headlights on. As the officer approached, the driver turned the lights on, then off and sped through a red light and drove into the oncoming lanes on the highway, Spilker said.

She said after the pursuit was stopped for safety reasons, they learned that a Seward County Sheriff’s deputy had tried to stop the same Jeep earlier in the morning.

Then, at about 3:10 a.m., police were called to the 1100 block of Sumner Street about the same Jeep, which turned out to have been stolen in Omaha, scraping against a house there while trying to drive between it and another building, Spilker said.

The mother and daughter in the house weren’t injured and it caused no damage.

