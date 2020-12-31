Man arrested for assault, robbery during fight at Lincoln apartment

Lincoln police arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday night for stabbing a man and stealing his boots during a fight at an apartment in the 800 block of H Street.

Four people hanging out at the apartment got into a fight about 8:30 p.m. and during the altercation Alex Bruce, 19, allegedly stabbed a 53-year-old man and took his boots, said police Capt. Todd Kocian.

The victim called police, and officers arrested Bruce on suspicion of robbery, first-degree assault and using a weapon to commit a felony. Two others involved in the fight — Lavoy Decoteau, 23, and Riane Ward, 20, — were arrested for being accessories because they allegedly lied to officers about what happened, Kocian said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Kocian said the four people involved are homeless and were just hanging out at the apartment. The resident wasn’t involved.

