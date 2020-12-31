 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested for assault, robbery during fight at Lincoln apartment
View Comments
editor's pick

Man arrested for assault, robbery during fight at Lincoln apartment

{{featured_button_text}}
Alex Bruce

Bruce

 Courtesy

Lincoln police arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday night for stabbing a man and stealing his boots during a fight at an apartment in the 800 block of H Street.

Four people hanging out at the apartment got into a fight about 8:30 p.m. and during the altercation Alex Bruce, 19, allegedly stabbed a 53-year-old man and took his boots, said police Capt. Todd Kocian.

The victim called police, and officers arrested Bruce on suspicion of robbery, first-degree assault and using a weapon to commit a felony. Two others involved in the fight — Lavoy Decoteau, 23, and Riane Ward, 20, — were arrested for being accessories because they allegedly lied to officers about what happened, Kocian said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Kocian said the four people involved are homeless and were just hanging out at the apartment. The resident wasn’t involved.

Standoff at Lincoln apartment ends with man at the hospital after police dog bites him
Argument precedes drive-by shooting at Lincoln home, police say
Investigation continues into fire that destroyed thousands of dollars of farm equipment in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News