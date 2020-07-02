Man arrested at end of pursuit along I-80 that began near Lincoln, ended near Seward

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 27-year-old New Jersey man was arrested near Seward at the end of a 24-mile pursuit on Interstate 80 on Wednesday afternoon, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

It started just before 3:30 p.m., when a deputy with the criminal interdiction unit stopped a 2018 Nissan on I-80 near Lincoln.

During the stop, Wagner said, a struggle ensued between the deputy and driver, Clinton Ross of Toms River, New Jersey, who got back in the car and took off headed west.

He said the 20-minute pursuit went along I-80 for 24 miles, until the driver went into the median to get around trucks, got stuck there and was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest and resisting arrest.

Seward County Sheriff's deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol's Air Wing helped in the pursuit, Wagner said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.