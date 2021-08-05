 Skip to main content
Man arrested after twice selling stolen windmill blades to undercover deputies, Lancaster County sheriff says
Man arrested after twice selling stolen windmill blades to undercover deputies, Lancaster County sheriff says

  • Updated
  • 0

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 41-year-old man on Wednesday after twice purchasing stolen windmill blades from him that he had posted on Craigslist. 

Sheriff Terry Wagner said 15 blades worth a total of $5,000 were reported stolen from a windmill near 68th Street and Bennet Road on Monday. Later that day, Wagner said deputies saw similar blades posted on Craigslist and purchased them from Spencer Lile. 

After returning the blades to the property owner south of Lincoln, who confirmed they were the same blades stolen, Wagner said deputies noticed the online ad hadn't been removed.

A different undercover deputy inquired about buying more blades on Tuesday, and Wednesday morning, galvanized windmill blades were stolen off a windmill on 98th Street near Salt Creek. 

Deputies made arrangements to purchase the second set of blades from Lile in a parking lot southwest of Lincoln, where he was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony theft.

"I had no idea that fan blades were a big deal," Wagner said. 

Lile was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

