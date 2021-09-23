 Skip to main content
Man arrested after state troopers find more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine
Man arrested after state troopers find more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine

Nebraska State Patrol troopers found more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine on the scene of a single motorcycle crash in Saunders County on Wednesday evening.

Several packages of a white powder substance were laying near the motorcycle when they arrived, according to a news release from the state patrol. The field test came back positive for meth.

The rider, Kurt Heckenliable, 50, was transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, but will be transferred to Saunders County Jail on suspicion of drug related charges when he's out of the hospital, the release said.

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

