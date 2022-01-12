 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested after standoff leads to late start at Palmyra High School
Man arrested after standoff leads to late start at Palmyra High School

A 41-year-old Palmyra man was in custody Wednesday after an early-morning standoff with law enforcement forced Palmyra High School to delay the start of school.

The standoff, which lasted about eight hours, ended when Christopher McKinney was taken into custody, according to a news release from the Otoe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded at 3:30 a.m. to a 911 call from a woman at a residence in the 600 block of F Street in Palmyra. She told police there were two firearms in the home.

Otoe County Sheriff's deputies asked for the Nebraska State Patrol's assistance at about 4:15 a.m. after attempting to negotiate with McKinney.

Hours later, a heavy police presence outside the home blocks from the high school prompted the district to schedule a 10 a.m. delayed start time. 

McKinney is being held in Otoe County Jail on potential charges of domestic assault, terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. 

The school spent much of the day in "secure mode" protocols, Superintendent Michael Hart said in a statement posted on the district's website.  

Hart said the protocols were precautionary and that there wasn't a threat to students or staff. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

