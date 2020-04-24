Man arrested after shots fired near 16th, D streets in Lincoln

×
A 31-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday night after a report of shots fired near 16th and D streets.
The Lincoln Police Department had dispatched officers to respond to a call at 16th and E streets just before 6 p.m. when they heard gunshots. Police found multiple 9mm shell casings on D Street between 16th and 17th streets, according to Officer Erin Spilker, but no damage was identified.
Witnesses told officers that they had seen a man put a bike in the trunk of car earlier, return to the area in the sedan and fire several shots before leaving.
While police were still investigating the initial call, a man matching description provided by witnesses rode between cruisers on a bike. Officers found the keys to the sedan on Rafael Moreno, 31, and located the vehicle a few blocks away. When searching it, they discovered more spent shell casings and a 9mm handgun beneath the driver's seat.
Moreno was arrested on suspicion of discharge of a firearm near a building and use of a firearm to commit a felony, both felonies. Spilker said police believe the gunshots were targeted, not random.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-24-2020
Last, First Name: JACOBSEN, DUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/24/1981 Booking Time: 04/23/2020 / 17:41:41 Charges:
DEFECATING IN PUBLIC (M) PUBLIC NUDITY PROHIBITED (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-24-2020
Last, First Name: WOUTZKE, JEFFREY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/24/1985 Booking Time: 04/23/2020 / 14:46:12 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) MOTOR VEHICLE HOMICIDE (F3A) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-24-2020
Last, First Name: NELSON, NICHOLAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/17/1991 Booking Time: 04/23/2020 / 01:40:09 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-24-2020
Last, First Name: ANDRIYASHYN, SERHIY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/21/1986 Booking Time: 04/22/2020 / 20:16:33 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-24-2020
Last, First Name: LOUIS, KEVIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/02/1994 Booking Time: 04/22/2020 / 17:42:35
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-24-2020
Last, First Name: TRUHLICKA, JASON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/07/1981 Booking Time: 04/22/2020 / 13:58:34 Charges:
DUI-SERIOUS BODILY INJURY (F3A) LEAVE SCENE SERIOUS INJURY ACCIDENT (F3) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-24-2020
Last, First Name: RAMIREZ, CAMILO Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 07/13/1968 Booking Time: 04/22/2020 / 13:48:36
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-24-2020
Last, First Name: RHODES, KELVIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/14/1975 Booking Time: 04/22/2020 / 12:58:11 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-24-2020
Last, First Name: COLGAN, KRISTOPHER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/06/1963 Booking Time: 04/22/2020 / 10:29:56 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DUI-.08 BREATH-1ST OFF (MW)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-24-2020
Last, First Name: IHRIG, JACOB Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/08/1984 Booking Time: 04/22/2020 / 09:47:56 Charges:
VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION DUI-.15+ (1 PRIOR CONV) (MW)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-24-2020
Last, First Name: TOMASELLO, DEAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/16/1966 Booking Time: 04/22/2020 / 07:01:42 Charges:
ABANDON/CRUELLY NEGLECT ANIMAL (M1) INTIMIDATION/PHONE OR ELECTRONIC COMM (M3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-24-2020
Last, First Name: SHERIDAN, TIMOTHY Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 10/23/1980 Booking Time: 04/22/2020 / 04:33:12 Charges:
FALSE IMPRISONMENT, 1ST DEGREE (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-24-2020
Last, First Name: THULIN, SARAH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 06/23/1983 Booking Time: 04/22/2020 / 04:24:46 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-24-2020
Last, First Name: CRISMAN, STORMY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/19/1991 Booking Time: 04/22/2020 / 01:55:19 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) RESISTING ARREST (M1) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500 (M2) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-24-2020
Last, First Name: ALEXANDER, STEVEN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 10/14/1987 Booking Time: 04/21/2020 / 20:30:41 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) CRIMINAL POSS OF FINANCIAL TRANS DEVICE (M3) CRIMINAL ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2 MISD(M3) (M3) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-24-2020
Last, First Name: LARSON, JOSHUA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/22/1982 Booking Time: 04/21/2020 / 20:07:41 Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 1ST DEG (M1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 1ST DEG (M1) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-24-2020
Last, First Name: STUART, JON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/30/1970 Booking Time: 04/21/2020 / 18:02:11 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-24-2020
Last, First Name: TORRES, JUAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 12/20/1985 Booking Time: 04/21/2020 / 16:05:12 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) POSS METH W/INT TO DELVR (140G/MORE) (F1B) POSS METH W/INT TO DELVR (140G/MORE) (F1B)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-24-2020
Last, First Name: RODRIGUEZ, MARIAH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/24/1990 Booking Time: 04/21/2020 / 14:38:36 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
