Man arrested after shots fired near 16th, D streets in Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday night after a report of shots fired near 16th and D streets.

The Lincoln Police Department had dispatched officers to respond to a call at 16th and E streets just before 6 p.m. when they heard gunshots. Police found multiple 9mm shell casings on D Street between 16th and 17th streets, according to Officer Erin Spilker, but no damage was identified.

Witnesses told officers that they had seen a man put a bike in the trunk of car earlier, return to the area in the sedan and fire several shots before leaving.

While police were still investigating the initial call, a man matching description provided by witnesses rode between cruisers on a bike. Officers found the keys to the sedan on Rafael Moreno, 31, and located the vehicle a few blocks away. When searching it, they discovered more spent shell casings and a 9mm handgun beneath the driver's seat.

Moreno was arrested on suspicion of discharge of a firearm near a building and use of a firearm to commit a felony, both felonies. Spilker said police believe the gunshots were targeted, not random.

Today's jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.