Man arrested after shots fired near 16th, D streets in Lincoln
Man arrested after shots fired near 16th, D streets in Lincoln

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday night after a report of shots fired near 16th and D streets.

The Lincoln Police Department had dispatched officers to respond to a call at 16th and E streets just before 6 p.m. when they heard gunshots. Police found multiple 9mm shell casings on D Street between 16th and 17th streets, according to Officer Erin Spilker, but no damage was identified.

Witnesses told officers that they had seen a man put a bike in the trunk of car earlier, return to the area in the sedan and fire several shots before leaving.

While police were still investigating the initial call, a man matching description provided by witnesses rode between cruisers on a bike. Officers found the keys to the sedan on Rafael Moreno, 31, and located the vehicle a few blocks away. When searching it, they discovered more spent shell casings and a 9mm handgun beneath the driver's seat.

Moreno was arrested on suspicion of discharge of a firearm near a building and use of a firearm to commit a felony, both felonies. Spilker said police believe the gunshots were targeted, not random.

Rafael Moreno

Rafael Moreno
Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

