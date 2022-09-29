 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested after running from officers, attempting to kick them, police say

  • 0

A man was arrested Wednesday evening after he fled from officers on foot when they tried to confront him about an alleged home invasion, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Nicholas Snook

Snook

Officers responded to the 600 block of Eldora Lane at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after a 31-year-old woman saw an unknown man flee her garage.

When officers arrived in the area, they located the suspect, 20-year-old Nicholas Snook.

After a foot chase through neighboring yards and over fences, police shocked Snook with a Taser and arrested him. As he was being arrested, he attempted to kick one of the officers, the department said.

Snook was transported to a local hospital and later released.

He was booked in the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of assault on an officer.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

