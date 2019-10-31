{{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a 26-year-old Lincoln man on suspicion of obstructing an officer and resisting arrest Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly refused to drop a knife.

Sgt. Angela Sands said police were called out about Traves Nevels, who was holding a knife on a front porch near 28th and O streets and yelling at several people, at about 4:20 p.m.

Sands said officers ordered Nevels to drop the knife, but he refused. Officers eventually deployed a Taser and were able to safely take Nevels into custody without injury.

