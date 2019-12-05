Man arrested after multi-county pursuit on Interstate 80, state patrol says

A Wisconsin man was arrested Thursday afternoon after a multi-county pursuit on Interstate 80, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

At about 2:40 p.m., the state patrol was informed that the Seward County Sheriff's Office was in pursuit of a white Infinity traveling westbound on I-80 near Utica. Multiple troopers responded from the York area and joined the pursuit as the vehicle exited I-80 and began traveling westbound on U.S. 34 near Waco.

The vehicle then turned south on U.S. 81 and reentered I-80 traveling eastbound near York. During the pursuit, the vehicle reached speeds of up to 147 mph. The driver then lost control near Utica and was stopped by troopers and sheriff's deputies.

The driver, Samuel Spencer, 22, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, was arrested and transported to the Seward County Jail. A passenger was also arrested, but later released. The entire pursuit lasted about 25 minutes.

