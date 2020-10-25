Man arrested after intentionally starting fire in apartment building, police say

A 30-year-old Lincoln man was arrested early Sunday morning after he intentionally lit a fire at an apartment building in south Lincoln, police say.
It happened at about 12:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of South 12th Street. Police say Trent Burgess lit a fire in his apartment and caused about $200,000 in damage.
Burgess was arrested on suspicion of first degree arson and booked in the Lancaster County Jail.
There were no injuries, but some residents were displaced because of the fire, police said.
