Man arrested after hitting cars with sledgehammer, police say

Lincoln police arrested a 47-year-old man Saturday after he allegedly caused significant damage to two cars by hitting them with a sledgehammer.
It happened in the 1600 block of Burr Street just after 2 p.m. Saturday. Police say Arturo Pair was mad at his ex-girlfriend for asking him to leave, so he hit the two cars owned by the woman's parents with a sledgehammer, causing about $10,000 in damage.
He was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief and booked in the Lancaster County Jail.
