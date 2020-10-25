 Skip to main content
Man arrested after hitting cars with sledgehammer, police say
Man arrested after hitting cars with sledgehammer, police say

Lincoln police arrested a 47-year-old man Saturday after he allegedly caused significant damage to two cars by hitting them with a sledgehammer.

It happened in the 1600 block of Burr Street just after 2 p.m. Saturday. Police say Arturo Pair was mad at his ex-girlfriend for asking him to leave, so he hit the two cars owned by the woman's parents with a sledgehammer, causing about $10,000 in damage.

He was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief and booked in the Lancaster County Jail.

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

