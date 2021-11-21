Man arrested after fleeing officers while carrying gun, police say

A 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he fled from officers while carrying a handgun in downtown Lincoln, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
Officers also found an unspecified amount of cocaine on him.
Ewings was booked in the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and resisting arrest.
Nobody was injured.
