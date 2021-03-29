Man arrested after driving man to Lincoln hospital in bucket of stolen front-end loader, police say

A 32-year-old who drove his friend to a Lincoln hospital in the bucket of a front-end loader Friday night was arrested for DUI and felony theft after blocking the ambulance bay with the stolen machinery, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said Jordan Evans had taken the $75,000 front-end loader from Sixth and Plum streets to Bryan West Campus and showed up at the hospital with a 40-year-old man in the bucket just before 11 p.m. Friday.

Evans was taking the man to the hospital because he was injured, she said.

Police saw a bottle of alcohol in the vehicle and believed Evans was intoxicated. The owner, Taylor Excavating, said he didn't have permission to take the loader.

They arrested Evans on suspicion of felony theft, fourth-offense DUI and driving during a 15-year license revocation.

Spilker said his blood-alcohol content tested 0.184%, more than double the legal limit, at the jail.

