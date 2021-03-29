 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested after driving man to Lincoln hospital in bucket of stolen front-end loader, police say
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Man arrested after driving man to Lincoln hospital in bucket of stolen front-end loader, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 32-year-old who drove his friend to a Lincoln hospital in the bucket of a front-end loader Friday night got popped for DUI and felony theft after blocking the ambulance bay with the stolen machinery, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said Jordan Evans had taken the $75,000 front-end loader from Sixth and Plum streets to Bryan West and showed up at the hospital with a 40-year-old man in the bucket just before 11 p.m. Friday.

Evans was taking the man to the hospital because he was injured, she said.

Police saw a bottle of alcohol in the vehicle and believed Evans was intoxicated. The owner, Taylor Excavating, said he didn't have permission to take the loader. 

Jordan Evans

Jordan Evans

They arrested Evans on suspicion of felony theft, fourth-offense DUI and driving during a 15-year license revocation.

Spilker said his BAC tested .184, more than double the legal limit, at the jail. 

2 men killed in Omaha shooting; police ask public for tips
Feds arrest armed man after remark about Boulder; he had been arrested in Lancaster County days earlier
1 Iowa State student dies, 1 missing after boating accident

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Banker to Venezuela kleptocrats turns star witness

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News