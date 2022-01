Man arrested after crashing into Moose's Tooth building, police say

A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he crashed his pickup into the the side of the Moose's Tooth building near 27th and Vine Streets, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

The man, who hadn't been identified as of Sunday afternoon, was headed north on 27th Street when he turned east onto Vine Street, hit the median and overcorrected into the northeast corner of the building.

The man drove off and was found four blocks away. He was arrested, although police had not yet determined what all he would be charged with.

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

