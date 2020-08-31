Man arrested after car, church windows smashed in north Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Police arrested a 19-year-old man over the weekend on vandalism charges after several windows were broken in north-central Lincoln.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called Saturday to the 500 block of North 31st Street on a report of a man smashing in car windows and jumping on cars.

She said officers located a 19-year-old in the 3000 block of T Street and arrested him in connection with the automobile vandalism as well as window damage done to Sacred Heart Church at 3128 T St.

Spilker said the total damage was estimated to be about $1,000.

He faces charges on five counts of vandalism and one count of failure to comply.

