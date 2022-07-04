 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Lincoln Journal Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
editor's pick

Man arrested after attempting to assault officers with screwdriver, police say

  • 0

Lincoln police arrested a 28-year-old man who they say attempted to assault officers with a screwdriver.

Police received a report of a possible stabbing around 7 p.m. Sunday on the 1000 block of Garber Avenue in northwest Lincoln. When police arrived, no one was present with injuries but Capt. Jake Dilsaver said Payne Ackerman began threatening officers.

Officers attempted to handcuff Ackerman, but he resisted arrest and tried to use the screwdriver to injure them, Dilsaver said.

Police were eventually able to detain him by deploying a Taser.

Ackerman is being held at the Lancaster County jail on suspicion of attempted assault, resisting arrest and attempting to use a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Lincoln man killed in Friday night stabbing identified
Lincoln Police asking for help in finding suspect in fatal stabbing
More than 15 pounds of meth found during traffic stop near Henderson
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 6 dead in Chicago-area parade shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News