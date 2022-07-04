Man arrested after attempting to assault officers with screwdriver, police say

Lincoln police arrested a 28-year-old man who they say attempted to assault officers with a screwdriver.
Police received a report of a possible stabbing around 7 p.m. Sunday on the 1000 block of Garber Avenue in northwest Lincoln. When police arrived, no one was present with injuries but Capt. Jake Dilsaver said Payne Ackerman began threatening officers.
Officers attempted to handcuff Ackerman, but he resisted arrest and tried to use the screwdriver to injure them, Dilsaver said.
Police were eventually able to detain him by deploying a Taser.
Ackerman is being held at the Lancaster County jail on suspicion of attempted assault, resisting arrest and attempting to use a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
