Man arrested after allegedly swinging parking sign, damaging items at Lincoln grocery store
Man arrested after allegedly swinging parking sign, damaging items at Lincoln grocery store

A 40-year-old Lincoln man went to jail Tuesday night after allegedly swinging a no-parking sign at cars in the lot outside a grocery store at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Officer Erin Spilker said at about 8:30 p.m. police were called there about a disturbance in the store.

Police arrived to find Andrew Marr outside swinging a sign with concrete attached to the bottom at cars. When officers talked to him, he was taken into custody without issue.

Spilker said employees said he had come in the store screaming and upset. They said he broke 25 bottles of wine, a stand-up metal detector near the door, a computer and several other items in the store. She said the store estimated the damage at $3,000. 

Spilker said security video showed Marr also had been throwing rocks at cars parked in the lot before that. Three vehicles had a total estimated damage of $3,000.

Police arrested Marr on suspicion of felony criminal mischief and possession of methamphetamine for a clear bag of suspected meth found on him. 

Andrew Marr

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

