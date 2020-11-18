Man arrested after allegedly returning to scene of the crime, Lincoln police say

A month after a Lincoln woman reported her gun stolen from a car at Kawasaki Motors, police say the suspect returned and this time went to jail.

Officer Erin Spilker said at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, security called them to the manufacturing plant at Northwest 27th Street, saying the same white Ford F-150 with in-transit tags was back in the lot and its driver was looking into cars.

Police went there and arrested Jarrad King on suspicion of the theft, which occurred Oct. 20. He was arrested after a brief struggle with police, who said they found a knife with a 4¼-inch blade in his jacket. Due to previous convictions, he is prohibited from possessing weapons, Spilker said.

He was booked into jail on possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, as well as misdemeanor theft, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon.

On Oct. 20, a 57-year-old woman reported her .380 Smith & Wesson handgun missing from her locked car in the parking lot. She said she came out on her lunch break to find the window slightly down and the center console rummaged through.

Video of the lot allegedly showed the same truck and King getting into her car, Spilker said.