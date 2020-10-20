Man arrested after allegedly firing shot into Lexus along Nebraska 2 in Lincoln

Man accused of firing shot into Lexus
Lincoln police jailed a 29-year-old Kansas City-area man after he allegedly fired a round at a Lexus in a road-rage incident along Nebraska 2 on Monday.
Officer Erin Spilker said Christian Garrett had been driving west near Old Cheney Road in a 2019 Dodge Caravan at about 1:30 p.m. when he shot at a silver 2011 Lexus.
Both drivers called 911, giving differing accounts of what happened.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Garrett told police after the other driver cut him off and flipped him off, he pulled up beside her and she pointed a gun, so he pulled his gun out and fired.
Spilker said the other driver, a 53-year-old woman, denied having a gun and said she had been on the phone at the time.
Police didn’t find a firearm in her Lexus. But there was a gunshot in the driver’s-side rear door about head level, Spilker said.
They arrested Garrett on suspicion of attempted second-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Spilker said police are looking for witnesses.
Woman says she fired at burglar
A 32-year-old woman called deputies to her rural home northeast of Lincoln on Monday afternoon, saying her home was being burglarized and she and her 3-year-old daughter were hiding in a closet.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the call came in at about 3 p.m. sending deputies to the home on Fletcher Avenue.
The woman said she heard someone come in her house while she and her daughter were napping, so they hid in the closet. Wagner said the woman said she had a pistol and fired two rounds through the door when she heard the man approaching the closet.
She said the man had been talking to her. Wagner wouldn’t say what he was saying.
The man wasn’t there when law enforcement arrived.
“We don’t have any suspects. We haven’t had anybody that has suffered a gunshot wound show up at a hospital,” Wagner said. “Nothing appeared to have been taken.”
Deputies still are investigating the incident.
Woman charged with child abuse
A 25-year-old Lincoln woman has been charged with child abuse after posting a video of her allegedly holding her hand over her baby’s mouth so he couldn’t breathe for a short time.
In a probable cause affidavit for Taichae Bradford’s arrest, Lincoln police said they were asked to investigate after the video was sent to the boy’s father on Snapchat.
Police said, along with the video, Bradford allegedly had messaged the father on Snapchat, saying it was his choice, and that she’d “kill that baby. Watch the video if you think I’m playing.”
She told police she would never hurt the child and that the video had been taken months earlier.
In court Friday, Bradford pleaded not guilty. A judge set her bond at $100,000 and ordered that she not have any contact with the child or anyone under 16.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.