Man arrested after allegedly firing shot into Lexus along Nebraska 2 in Lincoln

Lincoln police jailed a 29-year-old Kansas City man after he allegedly fired a round at a Lexus in a road-rage incident along Nebraska 2 early Monday afternoon.

Officer Erin Spilker said Christian Garrett had been driving westbound near Old Cheney Road in a 2019 Dodge Caravan at around 1:30 p.m. when he shot at a silver 2011 Lexus four-door.

Both drivers ended up calling 911, giving differing accounts of what happened. Both said they had been cut off in traffic, causing them to brake hard.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Garrett told police after the other driver cut him off and flipped him off, he pulled up beside her and she pointed a gun, so he pulled his gun out and fired.

Spilker said the other driver, a 53-year-old woman, denied having a gun and said she had been on the phone at the time.

Police didn't find a firearm in her Lexus. But there was a gunshot in the driver's side rear door about head level, inches away from where the driver had been sitting, Spilker said.

They arrested Garrett on suspicion of attempted second-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Spilker said police are still investigating the incident and looking for witnesses.