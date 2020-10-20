 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested after allegedly firing shot into Lexus along Nebraska 2 in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Man arrested after allegedly firing shot into Lexus along Nebraska 2 in Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police jailed a 29-year-old Kansas City man after he allegedly fired a round at a Lexus in a road-rage incident along Nebraska 2 early Monday afternoon.

Officer Erin Spilker said Christian Garrett had been driving westbound near Old Cheney Road in a 2019 Dodge Caravan at around 1:30 p.m. when he shot at a silver 2011 Lexus four-door.

Christian Garrett

Christian Garrett

Both drivers ended up calling 911, giving differing accounts of what happened. Both said they had been cut off in traffic, causing them to brake hard.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Garrett told police after the other driver cut him off and flipped him off, he pulled up beside her and she pointed a gun, so he pulled his gun out and fired.

Spilker said the other driver, a 53-year-old woman, denied having a gun and said she had been on the phone at the time.

Police didn't find a firearm in her Lexus. But there was a gunshot in the driver's side rear door about head level, inches away from where the driver had been sitting, Spilker said. 

They arrested Garrett on suspicion of attempted second-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Spilker said police are still investigating the incident and looking for witnesses. 

Lincoln woman charged with child abuse, accused of posting video holding hand over baby's mouth
2 charged in connection to Lincoln double killing in 2019 enter pleas
Smoke detector batteries disconnected in fatal fire that killed 4 in Columbus

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

View Comments
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News