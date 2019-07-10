A 58-year-old man apparently shot himself Tuesday afternoon when Lancaster County sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Metro Fugitive Task Force went to 1540 N. Cotner Blvd. to serve a federal warrant on him.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Capt. Ben Houchin said they came to the apartment, where the man’s mother lives, to look for him about 4 p.m. They’d knocked on the door and called for him to come out but hadn’t tried to get inside when they heard a gunshot.
When they got inside the apartment they found Gary Vondra, who was pronounced dead. Vondra lives in Eagle and his mother was not in the apartment. Houchin said he didn’t know what the warrant was for and federal officials could not immediately be reached.
State law requires a grand jury investigate all in-custody deaths. That will happen in this case because the officers were trying to serve a warrant.