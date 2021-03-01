Man allegedly stole People's City Mission pickup, wrecked it in Lincoln ditch

Police say a 33-year-old transient man stole a pickup from the People's City Mission on Saturday, drove it through a fence on the property and left it in a ditch.

Officer Erin Spilker said police first were called just before 5 p.m. to the nearby U-Stop about a man yelling at customers, then throwing a drink at the clerk, a 49-year-old woman.

Spilker said 13 minutes later, a call sent them to the mission. She said officers arrived to find Justin Bolinger stomping on the top of a Pontiac Vibe.

She said police learned he had stolen a 1995 Ford F-150 belonging to the mission minutes earlier and crashed it. When a staff member, who didn't know that, asked him to leave, Bolinger allegedly ran at him, knocked him down and punched him.

Police arrested him on suspicion of felony theft and criminal mischief, among other allegations.

