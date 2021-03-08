 Skip to main content
Man accused of pandering woman out of southeast Lincoln hotel
Man accused of pandering woman out of southeast Lincoln hotel

A 38-year-old man has been charged with pandering for allegedly trafficking a woman out of a hotel room in southeast Lincoln. 

Cory Eaton is accused of pandering, a felony.

In court records, Lincoln police say March 4 they got reports from two people concerned about a woman staying at a hotel near South 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard allegedly running an escort business to make money for her and Eaton.

Police said an employee at the hotel saw the woman leaving the public men's restroom with a man and cash in hand.

The 29-year-old woman told investigators that Eaton "handles the business side." She said he helped create an online ad and communicated with customers.

They arrested Eaton on Saturday. He denied any involvement in the woman having sex for money. 

At a court hearing Monday, a judge set his bond at $100,000.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

