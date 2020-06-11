Man accused of murdering Michael Whitemagpie held without bond

When Whitemagpie's death occurred, Long had been out of jail on bond in connection to a shooting in Lincoln in November and a robbery in October.

Three days before the shooting, Long bonded out of jail again after police arrested him on suspicion of third-offense DUI following a rollover crash downtown.

Police in Florida arrested Long on a warrant for Whitemagpie's death May 27.

The murder charge carries a sentence of life imprisonment, and the gun charge carries a mandatory sentence of five to 50 years.

Whitemagpie's death marked the third homicide in the city this year.