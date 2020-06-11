Man accused of murdering Michael Whitemagpie held without bond

Police believe Ryan G. Long shot and killed Michael Whitemagpie last month after a night of gambling at an O Street hotel led to a fight, according to court documents made public Thursday.
Lancaster County Judge Laurie Yardley ordered Long, 30, held without bond on first-degree murder and gun charges at his initial court appearance Thursday.
On May 23, police found Whitemagpie, 31, dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an alley and later recovered 16 shell casings next to his body, Lincoln Police investigator Ben Pflanz said in an affidavit for Long's arrest.
Despite efforts by his friends, police officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue medics, Whitemagpie died of his injuries.
Officers obtained Snapchat videos showing Long gambling with Whitemagpie and others around 1 o'clock that morning at a motel at 27th and O streets, Pflanz said. In the video, Whitemagpie shows off large amounts of cash.
Surveillance footage from the motel showed a fight between the two men during which Long appears to take a swing at Whitemagpie, the affidavit said. It appears that Whitemagpie attempted to hit Long back after a few seconds passed.
Later that morning, Whitemagpie and one of his friends went to the alley, but Pflanz did not specifically outline why in the affidavit.
Police also obtained video surveillance they believe shows Long walking toward Whitemagpie from a white SUV before shooting him multiple times in the alley bound by 32nd, 33rd, S and T streets just before 4:30 a.m.
During their investigation, police learned Long had access to a newer silver sedan similar to a vehicle recorded leaving the scene of the shooting by a surveillance camera.
Yardley unsealed the affidavit Thursday, providing the first public glimpse into what investigators say happened that morning.
In her request Thursday to keep Long in jail, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jessica Murphy cited the brutality of the shooting and said police had eyewitnesses and a video identifying him in the case. She also pointed to Long's conduct while out on bond in other recent felony cases.
When Whitemagpie's death occurred, Long had been out of jail on bond in connection to a shooting in Lincoln in November and a robbery in October.
Three days before the shooting, Long bonded out of jail again after police arrested him on suspicion of third-offense DUI following a rollover crash downtown.
Police in Florida arrested Long on a warrant for Whitemagpie's death May 27.
The murder charge carries a sentence of life imprisonment, and the gun charge carries a mandatory sentence of five to 50 years.
Whitemagpie's death marked the third homicide in the city this year.
Edward Varejcka, 36, was fatally stabbed March 8 at an apartment in the Clinton neighborhood. Timothy Montgomery, 32, was fatally shot during a disturbance just before bar break at 13th and O streets March 15.
