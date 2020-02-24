You are the owner of this article.
Man accused of hate crime for Lincoln temple vandalism set for court this afternoon
Man accused of hate crime for Lincoln temple vandalism set for court this afternoon

The 21-year-old Plattsmouth man accused of vandalizing a Lincoln synagogue with swastikas and racial epithets in January is set to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

Noah Miller hasn’t yet been charged, but police arrested him shortly before 11 p.m. Friday on suspicion of felony criminal mischief, alleged to be a hate crime.

Officer Erin Spilker said video evidence provided by staff of the South Street Temple, 2061 S. 20th St., indicated the vandalism had happened around 12:15 a.m. Jan. 13.

Video shows a male spray-painting the door and steps of the temple as well as taking pictures of it with his cell phone.

Investigators tracked down tips, interviewed suspects and served search warrants to gather evidence before arresting Miller.

On Jan. 15, South Street Temple staff reported that swastikas and racial epithets had been spray-painted on the door and steps of the temple, causing an estimated $9,000 damage to the doors alone, Spilker said.

Noah T. Miller

Noah T. Miller

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

