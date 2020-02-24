Man accused of hate crime for Lincoln temple vandalism set for court this afternoon

The 21-year-old Plattsmouth man accused of vandalizing a Lincoln synagogue with swastikas and racial epithets in January is set to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.
Noah Miller hasn’t yet been charged, but police arrested him shortly before 11 p.m. Friday on suspicion of felony criminal mischief, alleged to be a hate crime.
Officer Erin Spilker said video evidence provided by staff of the South Street Temple, 2061 S. 20th St., indicated the vandalism had happened around 12:15 a.m. Jan. 13.
Video shows a male spray-painting the door and steps of the temple as well as taking pictures of it with his cell phone.
Investigators tracked down tips, interviewed suspects and served search warrants to gather evidence before arresting Miller.
On Jan. 15, South Street Temple staff reported that swastikas and racial epithets had been spray-painted on the door and steps of the temple, causing an estimated $9,000 damage to the doors alone, Spilker said.
