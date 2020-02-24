Man accused of hate crime for Lincoln temple vandalism goes to court

The 21-year-old man accused of vandalizing a Lincoln synagogue with swastikas and racial epithets in January went to court Monday afternoon on a felony criminal mischief charge.
The Lancaster County Attorney's Office has accused Noah Miller, who lives in Plattsmouth but is from Lincoln, of a hate crime.
Lincoln police arrested him shortly before 11 p.m. Friday on the allegations involving South Street Temple, 2061 S. 20th St.
At a brief hearing Monday afternoon, Miller, in blue jail clothes, stood in front of Lancaster County Judge Joseph Dalton and said he wasn't employed before Dalton appointed a public defender to represent him and set his bond at $50,000. As a condition of bond, should Miller post it, he is to have no contact with the South Street Temple.
Earlier in the day, Officer Erin Spilker said video evidence provided by staff at the temple indicated the vandalism had happened around 12:15 a.m. Jan. 13.
Video shows a man spray-painting the door and steps of the temple as well as taking pictures of it with his cellphone. Police say it's Miller, who had a criminal history that included eight convictions since the age of 18, according to the prosecutor, Morgan Smith.
Spilker said investigators worked to track down tips, interview suspects and serve search warrants to gather evidence before arresting Miller.
On Jan. 15, South Street Temple reported that swastikas and racial epithets had been spray-painted on the door and steps of the temple, causing an estimated $9,000 damage to the doors alone, she said.
Eleven days later, on the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz being liberated, members of the temple gathered to scrub the doors clean of the vandalism.
