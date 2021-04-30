Man accused of firing shots on Sheridan Boulevard in Lincoln

Lincoln police arrested a 37-year-old man Thursday night for allegedly firing a gun as he walked in the 2700 block of Sheridan Boulevard.

Officer Erin Spilker said that just before 9 p.m. witnesses in the area told police they heard gunshots and saw a man yelling and walking east on Sheridan.

Officers found Kenyon Watson further east on Sheridan, still yelling. When they asked him to put his hands up, he refused and kept walking, a hand in one of his pockets, Spilker said.

She said when other officers arrived, he resisted their efforts to take him into custody. After a struggle in the median on Sheridan, they arrested Watson on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing police and resisting arrest.

Spilker said they found a loaded 9mm handgun in the front of his sweatpants. It had an extended magazine with several rounds missing. Police also found several shell casings and unspent rounds of ammunition in the area of the initial report.

Watson is a convicted felon, so he cannot legally possess a firearm.

