Man accused of assaulting, threatening to kill Lincoln officer taking him to detox
Man accused of assaulting, threatening to kill Lincoln officer taking him to detox

A 48-year-old man went to jail Monday night for allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill a police officer trying to take him to The Bridge for detox.

Officer Erin Spilker said just before 8 p.m. Monday, a clerk at a Kwik Shop near 14th and Adams streets called police there about a drunk man refusing to leave. 

When the officer approached the man, who turned out to be Calvin Bloom, he threatened to kill the officer, then punched the officer several times in the head, she said. 

After a struggle that left the officer with bruises and scrapes, Bloom was arrested on suspicion of assault on an officer, resisting arrest, trespassing and obstructing police. 

Spilker said he also was arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal mischief for allegedly setting a small fire outside Bennett Martin Library downtown March 30. 

She said the fire caused an estimated $600 damage and that Blum was one of two men seen on security video starting the fire and others in an alley.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

