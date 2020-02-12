Man accused of assaulting Lincoln police, correctional officers

Police say a man involved in a disturbance at a downtown Lincoln apartment building assaulted both a police officer and a corrections officer.

Police were called Tuesday night to an apartment building near 16th and D streets on a report of a disturbance in the hallway.

A resident said a group of people was smoking and drinking in the hallway and when he asked them to leave, a man in the group refused and pulled out a piece of metal.

When officers arrived, they arrested 23-year-old Jamel Hudson on suspicion of disturbing the peace.

When they attempted to take Hudson to a police car, he began kicking and spitting at officers, one of whom was kicked in the abdomen, Officer Erin Spilker said.

Officers managed to subdue Hudson and transported him to the Lancaster County jail, where police say he slammed his head into the face of a corrections officer during the booking process.

Spilker said both the police officer and the corrections officer had minor injuries and neither required medical treatment.

