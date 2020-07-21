Malmo murder suspect held without bond

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAHOO -- A judge denied bond for a man suspected of murdering his 27-year-old fiancee in the small village of Malmo last week.

Judge Andrew Lange denied bond for Kolton Barnes, 25, during a hearing Monday morning in Saunders County Court. Barnes is being held at the Law Enforcement and Judicial Center in Wahoo.

Barnes has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his fiancee, Kayla Matulka, on July 15. He is also charged with two counts of child abuse because Matulka’s two children, ages 6 and 11, were in the home at the time.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office was called to Malulka's home in Malmo about 9:30 a.m. on July 15. Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said the victim’s 11-year-old son found his mother and ran to a friend’s house nearby to get help.

“He told her he thought his mother was dead,” Stukenholtz said.

The adult went to the home, found Matulka and called authorities. Matulka had suffered multiple stab wounds, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release.

Barnes was not at the home when law enforcement arrived on the scene, but he returned during the investigation, Stukenholtz said. He was arrested just before midnight July 15.