 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Malcolm woman nearly scammed of $30K, provides warning to others, sheriff says
View Comments
editor's pick

Malcolm woman nearly scammed of $30K, provides warning to others, sheriff says

{{featured_button_text}}

A 66-year-old Malcolm woman was nearly scammed of $30,000 after she allowed a caller to remotely access her laptop, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

He said it started when she got a voicemail from someone claiming to be with Amazon, calling about a $350 purchase on her account. If it hadn't been authorized, she was supposed to call back.

When she did, she talked to a man, who talked her into giving him access to her laptop to complete the refund. While she was watching, he accessed her bank account. 

Police flagged down near 26th and Vine about home-invasion robbery by knife-wielding thieves

Wagner said, all of a sudden, her $30,000 balance went to zero. But she called her bank right away, and the transaction hadn't gone through yet. So they were able to stop it without a loss.

He cautioned anyone who gets a similar call to contact the company directly to make sure they're not talking to a scammer. And don't give access to computers or bank account information. 

"It's just a constant bombardment," Wagner said. 

16-year-old Lincoln girl accused of being involved in theft of 2 cars left running Monday
'First-class opportunity' — Ponca Tribe spending millions on clinic, offices in southwest Lincoln
Drug trafficker sentenced to 11 years in Nebraska case

LINCOLN CRIME STOPPERS CASES

Lancaster County law enforcement logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News