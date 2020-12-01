Malcolm woman nearly scammed of $30K, provides warning to others, sheriff says

A 66-year-old Malcolm woman was nearly scammed of $30,000 after she allowed a caller to remotely access her laptop, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

He said it started when she got a voicemail from someone claiming to be with Amazon, calling about a $350 purchase on her account. If it hadn't been authorized, she was supposed to call back.

When she did, she talked to a man, who talked her into giving him access to her laptop to complete the refund. While she was watching, he accessed her bank account.

Wagner said, all of a sudden, her $30,000 balance went to zero. But she called her bank right away, and the transaction hadn't gone through yet. So they were able to stop it without a loss.

He cautioned anyone who gets a similar call to contact the company directly to make sure they're not talking to a scammer. And don't give access to computers or bank account information.

"It's just a constant bombardment," Wagner said.

