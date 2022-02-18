Madsen's drops legal fight against city of Lincoln over coronavirus DHMs

On Friday, as the city's latest mask mandate was set to expire, the federal lawsuit filed by Madsen's Bowling & Billiards was dismissed without fight or argument.

Earlier in the week, attorneys for the Lincoln business and its management, vocal critics of the directed health measures put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, asked to drop the case.

The city of Lincoln agreed.

City Attorney Yohance Christie said: "We're pleased with this result. We're looking forward to getting past this and moving forward as a community."

Madsen's attorney, J.L. Spray, said the lawsuit had an impact on the city's decision to not aggressively enforce the mask mandate and the action Friday to end the mandate altogether.

The action in court came roughly two weeks after Madsen's pleaded guilty by waiver in Lancaster County Court in six cases stemming from violations of public health orders. In exchange, four other cases were dismissed.

At a hearing, Madsen's defense attorney, Bill Kirtenbach, appeared in court alone and told Judge Laurie Yardley that Madsen's had reached an agreement with city prosecutors.

Yardley fined the business $180 on each of the guilty pleas and ordered Madsen's to pay court costs in all 10 cases with which it had been charged.

The Madsen's misdemeanor cases were the last of about 200 filed against about 15 Lincoln businesses to be resolved.

In September 2020, on the heels of police ticketing Madsen's Bowling & Billiards multiple times over noncompliance with DHMs, the business sued the city, following through on a pledge by owner/general manager Benjamin Madsen.

But the case met with a number of legal setbacks.

In February 2021, District Judge Michael A. Smith granted the city's motion to dismiss two of Madsen's three claims for monetary relief and denied a motion for an injunction that would have blocked the city from enforcing mask mandates and other local directed health measures as the civil lawsuit moved forward.

Soon after, the case moved to federal court, where a judge in December struck down a substantial portion of the remaining claims, which included allegations the city had violated the Nebraska Open Meetings Act and had abused its power.

In his order, Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. said: "The need to prevent the spread of COVID-19 was severe, and the DHMs provided legitimate ways to limit community spread."

He dismissed the federal constitutional claims against the city and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez and former Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister from the case, leaving only Lancaster County.

By then, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and its board already had been dropped from the case.

In the suit, Madsen's alleged Gaylor Baird and Lopez — primarily through the issuance and enforcement of various DHMs — violated the business's rights to equal protection, freedom of speech and assembly, unconstitutionally seized its property and violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, among other things.

Spray argued the DHMs prevented Madsen's from fully operating its business.

But Rossiter said Madsen's operating time, services and capacity only had been temporarily restricted, and the business "points to no authority suggesting the 14th Amendment protects the 'liberty' to operate or engage in commerce without such restrictions during a public health emergency."

The city attorney's office didn't charge anyone with violations in the last round of mask mandates, which started Jan. 14 and was set to end Friday at midnight.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.