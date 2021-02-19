Madsen's attorney wants judge to allow him to call mayor, health director at hearing in criminal case

"We believe this is an issue of first impression for the court," he told retired District Judge Paul Korslund, who is hearing the matter.

Ferdico said the real issue on appeal was whether the DHM was valid under Nebraska law. He argued clients must be allowed to compel evidence to answer the question.

"The reality is, our clients are being asked to defend these actions when there's a real question as to whether there's even been a crime committed," he said.

On the other side, Chief Assistant City Attorney Jessica Kerkhofs asked the judge to dismiss the appeal, because there was no final order in the case at this stage.

The collateral order doctrine, a very narrow exception to the general rule, doesn't apply here just because there was the same ruling in multiple cases or because another judge followed the precedent, she argued.

"They're arguing that this is the only stage of the proceeding where the validity of the DHM can be challenged," Kerkhofs said.

She disagreed.

Korslund asked Kerkhofs if Ferdico could challenge the validity of the DHM at trial. He could attempt to, she said. Whether a judge would find it relevant and allow it is another question.