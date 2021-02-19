 Skip to main content
Madsen's attorney wants judge to allow him to call mayor, health director at hearing in criminal case
Madsen's attorney wants judge to allow him to call mayor, health director at hearing in criminal case

Madsen's 8.1

General manager Benjamin Madsen defied an order from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to shut down Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

An attorney for Madsen's Bowling & Billiards and others charged with alleged violations of Lincoln's directed health measures went to court Friday to try to convince a judge to allow him to call the mayor and health director to testify at a hearing challenging the validity of the DHMs in effect at the time. 

Two Lancaster County Court judges already have ruled against the request.

In October, Madsen's attorney, Chris Ferdico, sent subpoenas to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Director Pat Lopez, directing them to appear to testify at a plea in abatement hearing, alleging a defect in the record.

The City Attorney's Office asked County Court Judge Timothy Phillips to negate the subpoenas because such a motion involves a review of the record only, not new testimony. Phillips agreed.

Madsen's GM follows through on pledge to sue over health directive

The move not only prompted the appeal by Ferdico, but it also ultimately led to a pause for nearly a dozen other businesses seeking to do the same in about 100 criminal cases for DHM violations.

At Friday's hearing, Ferdico said there were two questions before the court: Madsen's appeal and the city's motion to dismiss it.

While usually only final orders, such as sentences, can be appealed, he argued that this issue was different and should fall under an exception, the "collateral order doctrine," because it's since been cited in other cases. 

"We believe this is an issue of first impression for the court," he told retired District Judge Paul Korslund, who is hearing the matter.

Bars, strip club mount separate legal attacks, asking judges to block Lincoln's coronavirus restrictions

Ferdico said the real issue on appeal was whether the DHM was valid under Nebraska law. He argued clients must be allowed to compel evidence to answer the question. 

"The reality is, our clients are being asked to defend these actions when there's a real question as to whether there's even been a crime committed," he said. 

On the other side, Chief Assistant City Attorney Jessica Kerkhofs asked the judge to dismiss the appeal, because there was no final order in the case at this stage.

The collateral order doctrine, a very narrow exception to the general rule, doesn't apply here just because there was the same ruling in multiple cases or because another judge followed the precedent, she argued.

Madsen's employees, patrons found maskless by Lincoln police during compliance check

"They're arguing that this is the only stage of the proceeding where the validity of the DHM can be challenged," Kerkhofs said. 

She disagreed. 

Korslund asked Kerkhofs if Ferdico could challenge the validity of the DHM at trial. He could attempt to, she said. Whether a judge would find it relevant and allow it is another question. 

Korslund took the matter under advisement.

City charges Madsen's for defying closure order
Madsen's reopens its doors after Health Department OKs its compliance plan

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

