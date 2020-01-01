Lyons man's conviction stands for grabbing women at Lincoln bar, judge decides

One of the women testified that while she was waiting at the bar for a drink, someone grabbed her buttocks with both hands. She turned around and it was the man on trial, a stranger to her. She said it was unwanted and made her very uncomfortable.

Another of the women in the same group said after she told him she wasn't interested in talking to him he came up behind her at the bar and put his hand up her dress and touched her over her tights.

At trial, a bartender testified that he saw Niewohner do it.

That's when a group of bartenders escorted him out. They said Niewohner resisted, so they called the police, who described him as belligerent.

Niewohner testified that he had been drinking with his girlfriend earlier that night and everything was fuzzy as he walked into the bar. He remembered ordering a drink but not what happened after that.

After deliberating for 25 minutes, the jury found him guilty.

In the motion in 2019, his new attorney, Matthew Munderloh, argued that the Nebraska Supreme Court made it clear that voluntary intoxication wasn't a defense permitted by law.