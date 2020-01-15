You are the owner of this article.
Lyft driver reports rider pulled a gun on him over closed adult store, Lincoln police say
Lyft driver reports rider pulled a gun on him over closed adult store, Lincoln police say

Police say a 42-year-old Lyft driver reported a woman pulled out a handgun, racked the slide and pointed it at him after he refused to take her and a man to a second Romantix after arriving at the South 10th Street location to find it closed.

Officer Erin Spilker said the driver told police he had given a ride to a couple around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. When they found the store they got a ride to closed, they asked the driver if they could pay cash for a ride to the airport location. He said they would need to request another ride-share.

The driver told police that’s when the man got out of his car, but the woman pulled a gun on him, Spilker said.

Scared for his life, the driver left his car and ran, watching from a distance to see the passengers walk away.

Spilker said they are working to identify the pair.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

