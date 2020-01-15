Lyft driver reports rider pulled a gun on him over closed adult store, Lincoln police say

Police say a 42-year-old Lyft driver reported a woman pulled out a handgun, racked the slide and pointed it at him after he refused to take her and a man to a second Romantix after arriving at the South 10th Street location to find it closed.
Officer Erin Spilker said the driver told police he had given a ride to a couple around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. When they found the store they got a ride to closed, they asked the driver if they could pay cash for a ride to the airport location. He said they would need to request another ride-share.
The driver told police that’s when the man got out of his car, but the woman pulled a gun on him, Spilker said.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Scared for his life, the driver left his car and ran, watching from a distance to see the passengers walk away.
Spilker said they are working to identify the pair.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: POOL, CHRISTINA Race/Sex: U/F Date of Birth: 04/12/1987 Booking Time: 01/14/2020 / 15:54:01 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS METH W/INT TO DELVR (10-28G) (F1D)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: STACHURA, JEREMY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/11/1997 Booking Time: 01/14/2020 / 13:42:26 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: HOUSE, DOUGLAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/17/1963 Booking Time: 01/14/2020 / 13:14:56 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OF POLICE OFFCR (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: SCHERBAK, JAMES Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/12/1977 Booking Time: 01/14/2020 / 13:12:06 Charges:
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $0-500 (M3) RECKLESS OR NEGLIGENT OPERATION (M2) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: STEVENS, MALIQUE Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 01/26/1997 Booking Time: 01/14/2020 / 12:42:15 Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION (F4) VIOLATION OF PAROLE (B)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: DECOTEAU, NICHOLAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/17/1980 Booking Time: 01/14/2020 / 12:33:36 Charges:
POSS/CONSUME OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEH (I) IMPROPER LANE CHANGE (I) ATTEMPT CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $200-500 (M3) DUI-.15+ (1 PRIOR CONV) (MW) DRUG COURT REMAND (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: TAYLOR, BRENT Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 04/30/1993 Booking Time: 01/14/2020 / 12:10:35 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: BAXTER, FREDERICK Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/31/1972 Booking Time: 01/14/2020 / 11:44:13 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: HUTT, RONALD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/27/1964 Booking Time: 01/14/2020 / 10:09:27 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: HUTCHISON, DARLA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 02/16/1964 Booking Time: 01/14/2020 / 09:09:55 Charges:
DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: HARDER, DAVID Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/11/1987 Booking Time: 01/14/2020 / 09:01:01 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: ALDERMAN, DEREK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/16/1986 Booking Time: 01/14/2020 / 08:55:59 Charges:
CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON-2ND/SUBSQ (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: CLARK, ANGELINA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 02/18/1988 Booking Time: 01/14/2020 / 08:00:54 Charges:
TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: NGUYEN, HIEU Race/Sex: A/M Date of Birth: 06/07/1993 Booking Time: 01/14/2020 / 07:47:05 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: MAGILTON, CHRISTIAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/14/1993 Booking Time: 01/14/2020 / 03:55:20 Charges:
DRIVE DURING REVOC/IMPOUND-1ST (M2) DUI-.08 BREATH-2ND OFF (MW)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: WONKA, MAX Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/26/1992 Booking Time: 01/14/2020 / 00:41:59 Charges:
ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: PARKER, DANNON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/02/2000 Booking Time: 01/13/2020 / 22:06:03 Charges:
FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) MINOR IN POSSESSION-AGE 19/20 (M3) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: GOSCH, ANTHONY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/29/1988 Booking Time: 01/13/2020 / 17:08:52 Charges:
POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS MARIJUANA, LESS THAN 1 OZ - 1ST OFF (I)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: LANGDON, DEVIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/04/1985 Booking Time: 01/13/2020 / 16:49:00 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: STEELE, MATTHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/05/1976 Booking Time: 01/13/2020 / 13:41:55 Charges:
ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: PAULSON, JARED Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/16/1999 Booking Time: 01/13/2020 / 13:32:54 Charges:
AID/ABET EVADING DRUG TAX (F4) DUI-DRUG-1ST OFF (MW) DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: BULLOCK, JOYCE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/14/1956 Booking Time: 01/13/2020 / 13:11:07 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: SICH, JOHNATHAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/27/1992 Booking Time: 01/13/2020 / 11:56:38 Charges:
FORGERY, 2ND DEG $5000/MORE (F2A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: DYSON, DARIUS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/22/1996 Booking Time: 01/13/2020 / 11:52:15 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020
Last, First Name: TACKETT, JEREMY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/27/1992 Booking Time: 01/12/2020 / 20:15:21 Charges:
CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email