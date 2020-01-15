Lyft driver reports rider pulled a gun on him over closed adult store, Lincoln police say

Police say a 42-year-old Lyft driver reported a woman pulled out a handgun, racked the slide and pointed it at him after he refused to take her and a man to a second Romantix after arriving at the South 10th Street location to find it closed.

Officer Erin Spilker said the driver told police he had given a ride to a couple around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. When they found the store they got a ride to closed, they asked the driver if they could pay cash for a ride to the airport location. He said they would need to request another ride-share.

The driver told police that’s when the man got out of his car, but the woman pulled a gun on him, Spilker said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scared for his life, the driver left his car and ran, watching from a distance to see the passengers walk away.

Spilker said they are working to identify the pair.

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.