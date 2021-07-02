'Lucky he's alive' — Nebraska City man hospitalized after near head-on collision

A Nebraska City man was hospitalized after a serious crash southeast of Lincoln left him in critical but stable condition, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Roger Hoback, 58, crossed the center line on Nebraska 43 near Roca Road around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, when Hoback struck a semi truck in a "near head-on collision," Wagner said.

The crash left the man trapped in his 2015 Nissan Altima, but Bennet Fire and Rescue crews extracted Hoback before he was transported to Bryan West Campus via a StarCare medical helicopter, Wagner said.

Wagner said the crash knocked the Nissan's engine out of the car's frame, but left Hoback with mostly leg injuries and fractured ribs. There's no indication that alcohol was involved in the crash, but Hoback was cited for driving left of center.

"He is very lucky he's alive," Wagner said.

