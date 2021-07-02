 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Lucky he's alive' — Nebraska City man hospitalized after near head-on collision
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

'Lucky he's alive' — Nebraska City man hospitalized after near head-on collision

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are a few tips to help you drive safely.

A Nebraska City man was hospitalized after a serious crash southeast of Lincoln left him in critical but stable condition, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. 

Roger Hoback, 58, crossed the center line on Nebraska 43 near Roca Road around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, when Hoback struck a semi truck in a "near head-on collision," Wagner said.

The crash left the man trapped in his 2015 Nissan Altima, but Bennet Fire and Rescue crews extracted Hoback before he was transported to Bryan West Campus via a StarCare medical helicopter, Wagner said.

Wagner said the crash knocked the Nissan's engine out of the car's frame, but left Hoback with mostly leg injuries and fractured ribs. There's no indication that alcohol was involved in the crash, but Hoback was cited for driving left of center.

"He is very lucky he's alive," Wagner said.

Lincoln rescuer reflects on Surfside condo collapse as search efforts remain paused
Nebraska man sentenced to life for fatal 2018 kidnapping
Bailey Boswell was perfect victim to fall prey to Aubrey Trail, defense attorney says
Crash logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In Denmark, cows can enjoy live classical moo-sic

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News