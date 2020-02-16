LSO: One person killed in crash south of Panama

One person was killed in a crash Saturday night in southeastern Lancaster County, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
You have free articles remaining.
The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 162nd St. and Pella Road, which is a few miles south of Panama. The sheriff's office said two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions and collided head-on.
One of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither person had been identified as of Sunday morning.
The Lancaster County Attorney's Office has ordered an autopsy. The sheriff's office said alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and seatbelt usage is still under investigation.