LSO: 20-year-old woman killed in crash south of Panama

A 20-year-old Lincoln woman was killed in a crash Saturday night in southeastern Lancaster County, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 162nd Street and Pella Road, which is a few miles south of Panama. The sheriff's office said two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on 162nd Street and collided head-on.

The driver of a northbound 2013 Ford Focus, Morgan Rodgers, of Lincoln, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of a southbound 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 34-year-old Jeffrey Woutzke, of Auburn, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office has ordered an autopsy. The sheriff's office said alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and seatbelt usage was still under investigation as of Sunday afternoon.

